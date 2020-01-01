News

GIA and IBM Research join forces to transform diamond grading

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and IBM Research, have joined forces to develop an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to revolutionize diamond clarity grading, according to a press release from GIA.

Today

Yuyuan Jewelry enters into JV with Damiani for China expansion

Yuyuan Jewelry and Fashion Group, a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, has entered a joint venture deal with Italy-based Damiani Group.

Today

HKIDA wishes to join forces with the international diamond industry

The Hong Kong Indian Diamond Association (HKIDA) has joined the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) as an Associate Member, granting it Observer status in various organizational forums.

Yesterday

ZCDC acting CEO expresses ‘shock’ at Marange poverty, underdevelopment

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) acting chief executive Roberto De Pretto has expressed ‘shock’ at the level of poverty and underdevelopment in Marange despite years of diamond mining in the area, according to the local...

Yesterday

Tsodilo, TBM sign royalty agreement

Diamond and metals exploration company, Tsodilo Resources has reached an agreement with TBM to grant royalties on its wholly owned Botswana subsidiary Gcwihaba for $500,000.

Yesterday

Upgraded Everledger Platform ready to boost diamond industry recovery

Today
Expert reports

(everledger.io) - Tom Murphy, Everledger’s head of product, discusses the latest features of the Everledger Platform, which will support demand generation, sustainability and compliance for diamond retailers and manufacturers. The diamond industry took three body blows from the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, the lockdown shuttered many retailers on the high street. Diamonds are traditionally a bricks-and-mortar marketplace, so those without an established e-commerce offer were caught cold. Next, the economic downturn had an inevitable impact on sales, not least as the global $250 billion wedding industry was all but frozen due to social distancing. Finally, the cessation of airline travel has complicated supply chains and cancelled all international diamond shows – a crucial networking and sales window in the calendar. They may face additional disruption in the second half of the year, a sign that a V-shaped recovery is wishful thinking. The impact on the industry has shown some startling figures. Gemdax predicts that excess inventories at the largest diamond producers will reach $4.5 billion — or between 40 million and 50 million carats — by the end of the year. The COVID-related restrictions on the supply chain, and faltering consumer demand, will result in a drop in rough-diamond sales of 30% to 40% this year ($7 billion to $8 billion) according to Moody’s. Hope on the horizon?


