Deep Sea Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - "There's diamonds in them thar oceans." The original quote, "There's gold in them thar hills", heralded the 1848 Gold Rush and appears in Mark Twain's 1892 novel The American Claimant. I've taken the liberty of updating it to reflect the prospect of a new mineral dash. This time for underwater gems. We've been digging diamonds out of the ground for centuries now, but known reserves won't last forever. And there's good evidence that many millions of carats are lying under the seabed, just waiting to be sucked up and sold. Digging for marine diamonds has become a reality in the last couple of decades, thanks to enormous advances in technology.
