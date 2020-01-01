Lucara agrees rough diamond supply deal with HB Group in bid to beat tender pricing

(miningmx.com) - Lucara Diamond Corporation has agreed to sell about 70% of its rough diamonds from its Karowe mine in Botswana to Antwerp-based manufacturer, HB Group, in an effort to cushion the impact of poor rough diamond prices. The deal is for exclusive supply of Karowe’s high value goods in excess of 10.8 carats which comprise the majority of recoveries from the mine. HB Group, co-founded by diamantaire, Oded Mansori, was Lucara’s partner, along with Louis Vuitton, in a co-ownership of the Sewelo diamond, a significant discovery from Karowe akin in size to the mine’s totemic Lesedi la Rona diamond – one of the largest rough diamonds to have been recovered in the last 100 years.
