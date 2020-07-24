Petra's Tough Sales Pitch

(diamonds.net) - The current plight of Petra Diamonds is a frustrating example of the impact Covid-19 has had on the diamond industry, highlighting the lack of readiness for such a downturn. As an important mid-tier diamond miner, the company has annual production of around 3.5 million to 3.8 million carats, but is burdened by high debt from its efforts to extend the life of its operations and maintain a promise of long-term growth. The pandemic has caused rough sales to plummet and some mining operations to shut down temporarily. With zero revenue coming in, Petra’s $650 million bond has left it vulnerable. It missed an interest payment that was due in May, but managed to negotiate an extension to that payment and is now deliberating its strategy moving forward. Restructuring its debt would give the company leeway to continue as previously planned, and should lenders back the move, it would probably be with more stringent credit terms in place. But the miner is also exploring the possibility of a buyout, considering offers for parts or the whole of its business.
News
Petra FY20 output, revenue slip
Petra Diamonds produced 3.59 million carats during the year ended 30 June 2020, a 7% drop from 3.87 million carats, a year earlier.
24 july 2020
A 10.69 carat diamond found at Panna mines in India
Local government authorities have revealed that a 10.69 carat diamond has been retrieved from a shallow mine in the town of Panna, in the Indian the state of Madhya Pradesh.
24 july 2020
ALROSA earns $ 6.8 million from the sale of large diamonds
This July, the company’s revenue from sales of special-size diamonds (over 10.8 carats) at auctions held in Belgium and Israel reached $ 6.8 million. The diamond miner said in a press note that bidders coming to view the offered goods visited...
24 july 2020
De Beers invests in US-based digital jewellery brand
De Beers has invested in Gemist, a US-based digital jewellery brand, for an undisclosed amount, according to media reports.
24 july 2020
Côte d'Ivoire to resume diamond mining after nearly five-decade hiatus
Côte d'Ivoire, previously Ivory Coast, is set to resume industrial diamond mining for the first time in 45 years, according to a news report.
24 july 2020