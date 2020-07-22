Lab-Grown Diamonds May Develop Their Own Price Scale, Seller Says

(jckonline.com) - Lab-grown diamonds may soon develop their own distinct price scale that differs from that of natural diamonds, Andrey Zharkov (pictured), the former chief executive officer of Alrosa who now heads the lab-grown diamond company Ultra C, predicted during a recent webinar. "Honestly speaking, I think that, in the future, in two or three years, we will see more pricing for laboratory-grown diamonds based on benchmarking,” he said. “It will be an important differentiation for laboratory-grown diamonds and natural diamonds.”
News
IDE hosts KOIN International’s tender of large stones
The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) completed a successful first tender by KOIN International at its International Tender Center, as per a press note from IDE. The tender offered rough diamonds of 10.80 carats and above, as well as fancy color...
Yesterday
ALROSA: unprecedented measures to attract buyers
“ALROSA retains its commitment to support its clients and the diamond industry and announces a new set of unprecedented measures to offer additional flexibility to its rough diamonds’ buyers,” the company said on Wednesday in a press release.
Yesterday
‘Botswana cannot produce, sale synthetic diamonds’
Botswana cannot engage in production and sale of synthetic diamonds as this will have an impact on the value of its natural diamonds, a government official has said.
Yesterday
India’s gold import to dip two-decade low in calendar year 2020
India’s gold import in the calendar year 2020 is expected to fall 50 per cent to nearly a 17-year low because of lackluster demand, record-high prices and the Covid-19 outbreak in March. Analysts estimate that India’s gold imports this year will be to...
Yesterday
ALROSA needs to think about the future - Trutnev
During a press conference with Yury Trutnev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Alexander Kozlov, Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic held on Tuesday at Interfax, the participants raised the issue of diversifying ALROSA's business...
22 july 2020