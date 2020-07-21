Ekati mine operations might resume in fourth quarter of 2020, Dominion says

Today

(nnsl.com) - Dominion Diamond Mines is aiming to resume production at the Ekati mine in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operations were suspended at the Ekati mine in March as a preventive move amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “We hope to reopen Ekati as soon as possible, but there are several factors to consider as we look at restarting operations,” said Dominion CEO Pat Merrin, on June 29. Those factors include “meaningful” resumption of global diamond sales and Dominion’s ability to safely recall its workers during the pandemic. Another factor is how the sale of the mine’s assets plays out. While another subsidiary of The Washington Companies – owner of Dominion Diamond Mines – has expressed interest in purchasing Ekati’s assets and an Alberta court has granted approval, it wasn’t clear yet if it will be the successful buyer as the bidding is also subject to a court-mandated process.