Foreign firms remain committed to China though COVID-19 hit businesses hard

News
Namdeb unveils testing facility for COVID-19
Namdeb, a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, has unveiled a new testing facility for COVID-19 around its operations in Oranjemund, Namibia.
Today
NY businessman charged for running jewelry Ponzi scheme
Gregory Altieri, 53, a New York businessman reportedly lured investors with returns of up to 70 % within five months, bought jewelry at closeout prices during the two-year scheme.
Today
ALROSA Zim begins diamond prospecting
ALROSA Zimbabwe, a joint venture between Russian diamond giant ALROSA and the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), has commenced prospecting and preliminary exploration works for primary diamond deposits.
Yesterday
Rio Tinto’s diamond production dips 5% in Q2 2020
Rio Tinto’s Q2 2020 diamond production declined 5% to 4.23 mln carats on a y-o-y basis, but increased 23% compared with Q1 2020, as per a press release from the miner.
Yesterday
Firestone Diamonds continues with care, maintenance at Liqhobong
Firestone Diamonds’ 75% owned Liqhobong Diamond Mine, in Lesotho remained on care and maintenance during the quarter ended 30 June 2020 at a cost of $3.2 million.
Yesterday