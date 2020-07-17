The view from Ramat Gan: We’re an industry that has always overcome and emerged stronger

(World Diamond Council) - I write to you direct from the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan. Our huge trading hall, which is usually teeming with activity, is now fairly empty because of restrictions that allow only 100 people access at a time. Who would have imagined a diamond exchange with no handshakes to seal transactions? Almost four months ago, when the coronavirus broke out, I found myself having to manage the worst crisis the Israel Diamond Exchange has ever known. The challenge was massive and I approached it with great apprehension – to safeguard the health of the community, which includes more than 3,200 members and some 8,000 small and medium-sized business owners, and the health of the industry that is so dear to us all.
Diamonds Do Good® to support fallen healthcare workers due to COVID-19
Diamonds Do Good® (DDG), formerly known as Diamond Empowerment Fund will support The Brave of Heart Fund in its 2020 grant giving due to the impact of Covid-19 on the healthcare community.
Today
Mountain Province Diamonds obtains waiver under revolving credit facility
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has entered into a waiver agreement related to the revolving credit facility with The Bank of Nova Scotia and Nedbank Limited, London Branch, as per prnewswire.com
Today
ALROSA says about 90 people at Mirny Mining Division will be retrenched
ALROSA said the personnel structure of its Mirny Mining and Processing Division (MPD) is to be changed. The company consolidates the plant and some other units in order to optimize operations while keeping in place as much personnel as possible...
17 july 2020
Richemont reports 47% dip in sales for Q1 2020
Announcing its financial highlights for Q1 2020, Richemont indicated that due to the strong impact from Covid-19, sales for the quarter dipped by 47% at actual and constant exchange rates compared to the prior year period.
17 july 2020
De Beers Q2 output halves as Covid-19 wreaks havoc
De Beers’ second quarter rough diamond production has dropped by more than half primarily due to the Covid-19 lockdowns in southern Africa, according to Anglo American.
17 july 2020