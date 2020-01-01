What Next for Lab-Growns?

Today

(idexonline.com) - We've not heard too much about lab-grown diamonds of late. The industry's news agenda has been dominated by a global pandemic that has turned everyone's world upside down. And few have had the time to look beyond the immediate need to survive. But what are we to make of a low-key announcement that the biggest player in the market is upping the ante? De Beers has revealed as its latest offering as a pair of stud earrings, each with a one-carat solitaire lab-grown diamond for the total price, including setting. of $1,800.