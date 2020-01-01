What Next for Lab-Growns?

(idexonline.com) - We've not heard too much about lab-grown diamonds of late. The industry's news agenda has been dominated by a global pandemic that has turned everyone's world upside down. And few have had the time to look beyond the immediate need to survive. But what are we to make of a low-key announcement that the biggest player in the market is upping the ante? De Beers has revealed as its latest offering as a pair of stud earrings, each with a one-carat solitaire lab-grown diamond for the total price, including setting. of $1,800.
Lucara to sell all +10.8 ct diamonds to HB for the rest of 2020
Lucara Diamond has signed a novel supply agreement with Antwerp-based HB Group of all diamonds produced at Karowe mine in excess of 10.8 carats for the remainder of 2020. Large, high value diamonds in excess of 10.8 carats in size account for about 70%...
De Beers appoints Sarah Kuijlaars as CFO
De Beers has appointed Sarah Kuijlaars as the group’s chief financial officer, effective from 1 September. The appointment follows the resignation of Nimesh Patel on 2 April, who will leave De Beers on 26 July.
ALROSA: Diamond sales down by 47%, production by 22% in the first half of 2020
According to the company's preliminary operating data, first-half diamond production fell 22% to 13.7 million carats, while sales went down 47% to 10.1 million carats versus the first half of last year.
India’s polished diamond exports dips by 47% in June
India’s export of cut & polished diamonds at $ 898.32 mln in month of June 2020 declined by 46.91 % as compared to $ 1692.18 mln for the same month of 2019, according to data supplied by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.
Unexpected mining output to lower rate of Botswana’s economic decline in 2020
Diamond-rich Botswana is expected to register an economic decline by 8.9% in 2020 due to better mining output and a shorter lockdown, according to media reports citing the central bank.
