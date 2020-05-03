It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA (MCX:ALRS) For Its Next Dividend

(simplywall.st) - Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ALROSA distributed an unsustainably high 114% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. ALROSA paid out more free cash flow than it generated – 131%, to be precise – last year, which we think is concerningly high. It’s hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we’d wonder how the company justifies this payout level. As ALROSA’s dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.
News
Russian Finance Minister re-elected to head ALROSA Supervisory Board
Following the absentee vote on Friday, July 10, ALROSA Supervisory Board members elected Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board members also elected Chairman’s deputies...
Yesterday
Southstone decries lockdown impact on Oena diamond output
Southstone Minerals says second and third quarter production at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa was affected by the mandatory closure of the mine from 26 March to 3 May 2020 due to COVID-19.
Yesterday
Angolan police seize over 4,400 diamonds from French national
The Angolan police have seized 4,429 diamonds from a French national as part of its operation transparency, according to local media.
Yesterday
Tanzania stops Petra’s plans to sell Williamson Diamond Mine – report
The Tanzanian government has stopped Petra Diamonds’ plans to sell its 75% stake in the Williamson Diamond Mine (WDM) in Mwadui, according to local media.
Yesterday
Covid-19 claims 21 lives of SA mine workers as positive cases reach 3 119
The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 21 lives of mine workers in South Africa as positive cases reached 3 119 on Tuesday, according to the Minerals Council South Africa.
Yesterday