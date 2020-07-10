The view from Shanghai: The impact of COVID-19 and the long-term promise of the diamond market in China

(World Diamond Council) - Lin Qiang, President Shanghai Diamond Exchange: The economic crisis that struck in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted in unprecedented ways on China’s jewelry retail markets and their supply chains. This was self-evident from the data collected at the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE), where we saw polished imports through SDE into China decline by 70 percent during the first four months of 2020. But, with much of the lockdown now lifted, we are seeing businesses springing back. Many have returned to full operation and Chinese consumers are coming back to the shopping malls. We expect to see trade and the market gradually ramp up in the coming months. Already in April we saw a 5.4 percent increase in jewelry market sales when compared with March. Even then, it is likely that the diamond industry will be changed permanently. We will share our thoughts about this in the following paragraphs.
News
Covid-19 claims 21 lives of SA mine workers as positive cases reach 3 119
The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 21 lives of mine workers in South Africa as positive cases reached 3 119 on Tuesday, according to the Minerals Council South Africa.
Today
An exclusive diamond recovered by AGD DIAMONDS is named after Boris Popov
A unique diamond recovered by AGD DIAMONDS at the Grib Mine in April 2020 was named after Boris Popov, the statesman who made a significant contribution to the discovery and development of the Arkhangelsk diamondiferous province.
10 july 2020
Covid-19 pandemic slows Lucapa Q2 output in Angola
Lucapa Diamond’s second quarter output at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial project, in Angola eased 24% to 2,944 carats compared to 3,868 carats, a year earlier.
10 july 2020
ALROSA's sales in June “were expectedly low”
The diamond miner’s total sales of rough and polished diamonds in June amounted to $ 31.3 million, including $ 24.8 million in rough sales and $ 6.5 million in polished sales, according to its trading update released on Friday.
10 july 2020
Diamond Fields amends cooperation agreement with TMH over Madagascar project
Diamond Fields Resources (DFR) has amended its cooperation agreement with TMH Acquisition (TMH), a special purpose vehicle established by Denham Mining to advance the company's Beravina project in Madagascar.
10 july 2020
The view from Shanghai: The impact of COVID-19 and the long-term promise of the diamond market in China
(World Diamond Council) - Lin Qiang, President Shanghai Diamond Exchange: The economic crisis that struck in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted in unprecedented ways on China’s jewelry retail markets and their supply chains. This was self-evident from the data collected at the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE), where we saw polished imports through SDE into China decline by 70 percent during the first four months of 2020. But, with much of the lockdown now lifted, we are seeing businesses springing back. Many have returned to full operation and Chinese consumers are coming back to the shopping malls. We expect to see trade and the market gradually ramp up in the coming months. Already in April we saw a 5.4 percent increase in jewelry market sales when compared with March. Even then, it is likely that the diamond industry will be changed permanently. We will share our thoughts about this in the following paragraphs.