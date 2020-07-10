The view from Shanghai: The impact of COVID-19 and the long-term promise of the diamond market in China

Today

(World Diamond Council) - Lin Qiang, President Shanghai Diamond Exchange: The economic crisis that struck in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted in unprecedented ways on China’s jewelry retail markets and their supply chains. This was self-evident from the data collected at the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE), where we saw polished imports through SDE into China decline by 70 percent during the first four months of 2020. But, with much of the lockdown now lifted, we are seeing businesses springing back. Many have returned to full operation and Chinese consumers are coming back to the shopping malls. We expect to see trade and the market gradually ramp up in the coming months. Already in April we saw a 5.4 percent increase in jewelry market sales when compared with March. Even then, it is likely that the diamond industry will be changed permanently. We will share our thoughts about this in the following paragraphs.

