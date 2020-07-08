In-store shopping in U.S., Canada at almost half of 2019 levels

Image credit: Tim Mossholder (Unsplash)
(bnnbloomberg.ca) - Shopper visits to stores in the U.S. and Canada are at about half of last year’s levels as businesses reopen after more than two months on lockdown. Foot traffic at North American retailers has risen for nine straight weeks as growing numbers of stores restart operations. Consumers’ return accelerated in the week ended June 19, though visits are still down about 52 per cent compared to the year prior, according to location-data provider Prodco Analytics.
News
Covid-19: Stargems donates 10% of its retail revenue to Dubai Cares
Stargems, an international diamond company that sources and supply diamonds across the world, has become the first jewellery retailer to donate 10% of its retail revenue to Dubai Cares from 1 June to 31 August 2020.
Yesterday
United Nations publishes CIBJO’s statement to ECOSOC on sustainable development
The United Nations Secretary General office has announced the publication of statements delivered by NGOs affiliated to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), for the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development that is currently...
Yesterday
WDC President applauds the GemFair-GIZ-MRU agreement
Edward Asscher, President of the World Diamond Council, has expressed the WDC’s strong support for an agreement announced by the De Beers Group’s GemFair initiative, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Mano...
Yesterday
Hummingbird Resources joins World Gold Council
The World Gold Council, the market development organisation for the gold industry, has welcomed Hummingbird Resources to its Board of Members.
Yesterday
GJEPC represents Gem & Jewellery Industry concerns to India’s Finance Minister
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council’s Chairman Colin Shah, Vice Chairman Vipul Shah, and Executive Director Sabyasachi Ray held a video meeting with the Hon’ble Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman on 6th July, and made a presentation on...
08 july 2020