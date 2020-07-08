In-store shopping in U.S., Canada at almost half of 2019 levels

Today



Image credit: Tim Mossholder (Unsplash)



(bnnbloomberg.ca) - Shopper visits to stores in the U.S. and Canada are at about half of last year’s levels as businesses reopen after more than two months on lockdown. Foot traffic at North American retailers has risen for nine straight weeks as growing numbers of stores restart operations. Consumers’ return accelerated in the week ended June 19, though visits are still down about 52 per cent compared to the year prior, according to location-data provider Prodco Analytics.