The Rush for the Holy Grail: Cash Flow

(edahngolan.com) - The desire to generate cash flow, accompanied by pressures to do so quickly, led traders to decrease prices, as the following diamond price chart shows. Month over month, polished diamond prices declined an estimated 3.3% in May. This is the deepest wholesale diamond price drop since mid-2015. According to our polished diamond price list, month-over-month declines took place across the board. Prices declined in every single key category, with one-third carats once again suffering the deepest declines. The sharp decline in prices, shouldn’t come as a surprise. Many traders in the diamond market are aching to generate cash flow. Buyers in the jewelry industry can smell it, and are succeeding in squeezing out much better prices than before.
Hummingbird Resources joins World Gold Council
The World Gold Council, the market development organisation for the gold industry, has welcomed Hummingbird Resources to its Board of Members.
GJEPC represents Gem & Jewellery Industry concerns to India’s Finance Minister
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council’s Chairman Colin Shah, Vice Chairman Vipul Shah, and Executive Director Sabyasachi Ray held a video meeting with the Hon’ble Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman on 6th July, and made a presentation on...
Surat diamond polishing units to remain shut till July 14
The diamond cutting and polishing units in Surat will remain shut till July 14, while diamond trading markets will be nonoperational till July 10, following the rise in Covid-19 cases among workers and merchants.
Dominion Diamond Mines sues Rio Tinto’s Diavik Diamond
Diavik Diamond Mines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto, is being sued by Dominion Diamond Mines, its 40 per cent partner in the NWT’s Diavik diamond mine.
DMCC positions Dubai as a global hub for natural and laboratory-grown diamond trade
In line with its mandate to attract, facilitate and drive new trade flows through Dubai, DMCC is positioning the emirate as a hub for both the natural and laboratory-grown diamond trade.
