The Rush for the Holy Grail: Cash Flow

(edahngolan.com) - The desire to generate cash flow, accompanied by pressures to do so quickly, led traders to decrease prices, as the following diamond price chart shows. Month over month, polished diamond prices declined an estimated 3.3% in May. This is the deepest wholesale diamond price drop since mid-2015. According to our polished diamond price list, month-over-month declines took place across the board. Prices declined in every single key category, with one-third carats once again suffering the deepest declines. The sharp decline in prices, shouldn’t come as a surprise. Many traders in the diamond market are aching to generate cash flow. Buyers in the jewelry industry can smell it, and are succeeding in squeezing out much better prices than before.