Comment: Why gold is shining again during the pandemic

(internationalinvestment.net) - As the yellow metal helped to steady Sharpe ratios for hedge funds and real money alike, all those investment dollars pouring into gold from asset managers and private banks have in turn changed the shape of the metal's own global market. Most notably, this has revived London's dominance over New York as a trading venue for precious metals, thanks to lockdown highlighting a location risk no one thought would matter before.
News
Zim mulls sell of diamond stockpile
Zimbabwe is planning to sell its diamond stockpile of over one million carats at a time when diamond trading has been slowed by Covid-19 pandemic, state-owned media reports.
Today
Global rough diamond output slides 12% in 2019
Global diamond output eased 12% to 130.3 million carats in volume terms, according to the latest data from the Kimberley Process (KP).
Russia maintained the pole position as it produced 45.3 million carats, which represents 34.73%...
Today
Covid-19: Lesotho opens more border posts to foreign mineworkers
Lesotho, which hosts Lucapa Diamond and Gem Diamonds, has opened up more border posts to foreign mineworkers following a lock-down that was introduced last March.
Today
Diamond miner Kimberley Ekapa Mining renames to Ekapa
South African diamond miner, Kimberley Ekapa Mining (KEM) has changed its name to only Ekapa following the collapse of the joint venture between diamond miners KEM and Petra Diamonds.
Today
Luk Fook Holdings profit dips 42% in FY 2019-21
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd has announced that the overall profit dipped of 42 per cent during the year ending March 31, 2020.
Yesterday