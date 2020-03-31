This Is How COVID-19 Impacted Jewelry Sales

Image credit: Miroslava Chrienova (Pixabay)
(edahngolan.com) - COVID-19 hit the world like a wild and destructive storm, harming lives and assets as it spread. The diamond and jewelry industry was not spared, and sales dropped significantly – how significantly was anyone’s guess until now. Following are the figures showing just how COVID-19 impacted sales, and how the tide is perhaps starting to turn.
News
Covid-19: Lesotho opens more border posts to foreign mineworkers
Lesotho, which hosts Lucapa Diamond and Gem Diamonds, has opened up more border posts to foreign mineworkers following a lock-down that was introduced last March.
Today
Diamond miner Kimberley Ekapa Mining renames to Ekapa
South African diamond miner, Kimberley Ekapa Mining (KEM) has changed its name to only Ekapa following the collapse of the joint venture between diamond miners KEM and Petra Diamonds.
Today
Luk Fook Holdings profit dips 42% in FY 2019-21
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd has announced that the overall profit dipped of 42 per cent during the year ending March 31, 2020.
Yesterday
ALROSA’s financing to prevent COVID-19 spread exceeds RUB 500 million
ALROSA's overall spending on countering COVID-19 pandemic amounted to almost 8 mln USD (more than RUB 500 mln), according to a press statement distributed by the company last week. Assistance is provided to public health facilities of the...
Yesterday
De Beers sets up Covid-19 testing lab at Venetia diamond mine
De Beers has unveiled a R10 million ($590 000) Covid-19 testing lab at its Venetia Mine, in South Africa. The laboratory will be used to check the diamond mine’s employees and contractors for the coronavirus.
Yesterday