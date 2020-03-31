This Is How COVID-19 Impacted Jewelry Sales

Covid-19: Lesotho opens more border posts to foreign mineworkers Lesotho, which hosts Lucapa Diamond and Gem Diamonds, has opened up more border posts to foreign mineworkers following a lock-down that was introduced last March.

Diamond miner Kimberley Ekapa Mining renames to Ekapa South African diamond miner, Kimberley Ekapa Mining (KEM) has changed its name to only Ekapa following the collapse of the joint venture between diamond miners KEM and Petra Diamonds.

Luk Fook Holdings profit dips 42% in FY 2019-21 Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd has announced that the overall profit dipped of 42 per cent during the year ending March 31, 2020.

ALROSA’s financing to prevent COVID-19 spread exceeds RUB 500 million ALROSA's overall spending on countering COVID-19 pandemic amounted to almost 8 mln USD (more than RUB 500 mln), according to a press statement distributed by the company last week. Assistance is provided to public health facilities of the...