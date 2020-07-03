Buyers Snub De Beers and Alrosa over High Prices

Image credit: ALROSA
(diamonds.net) - De Beers and Alrosa continued to see rock-bottom sales in June as buyers rejected the miners’ high rough prices in favor of cheaper goods from smaller suppliers. "[The major miners] want to hold on to prices, so people don’t see any [incentive] to buy because it’s difficult to sell and make money,” a sightholder told Rapaport News. “[Manufacturers and dealers] are already sitting on large inventories of polished and rough.” The two largest producers have maintained their prices at pre-coronavirus levels, while other miners holding tenders in Antwerp have sold at prices 15% to 25% lower than in February, an Alrosa client observed. Even the smaller producers’ prices were inflated, he explained, as they were serving customers seeking specific items in small quantities.
News
ALROSA’s financing to prevent COVID-19 spread exceeds RUB 500 million
ALROSA's overall spending on countering COVID-19 pandemic amounted to almost 8 mln USD (more than RUB 500 mln), according to a press statement distributed by the company last week. Assistance is provided to public health facilities of the...
Today
De Beers sets up Covid-19 testing lab at Venetia diamond mine
De Beers has unveiled a R10 million ($590 000) Covid-19 testing lab at its Venetia Mine, in South Africa. The laboratory will be used to check the diamond mine’s employees and contractors for the coronavirus.
Today
Lucapa cuts Equigold loan to $6.3m
Lucapa Diamond has allotted more than 10,4 million fully paid ordinary shares in respect of the quarterly interest and fees due in accordance with the terms of the $15 million Equigold loan facility.
Today
Diamond-rich Botswana faces budget deficit as Covid-19 bites
Diamond-rich Botswana will need about $3.4 billion over the next two and a half years to cater for expected budget deficits and resuscitate the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc.
03 july 2020
SA’s Alexander Bay small-scale diamond miners oppose selling of Alexkor concessions
Small-scale diamond miners in South Africa’s Alexander Bay have opposed recent proposals to put the struggling State-owned diamond mining company Alexkor’s concessions up for sale.
03 july 2020