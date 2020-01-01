Huge diamond, gold deposits in Masvingo

The Renco Gold Mine developed by RioZim in Masvingo Image credit: RioZim
(The Herald) - Huge diamond and gold deposits have been discovered in Mwenezi and Chiredzi in a massive boost for the Zimbabwe’s economy as the resources are expected to help the Government meet its target of transforming the mining sector into a US$12 billion industry by 2023. The discovery of the minerals around the Chingwizi area at Nuanetsi Ranch and northern parts of Chikombedzi, followed an aero-magnetic survey commissioned by Government through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development last year.
News
Get Diamonds and JA announce Member Benefit Partner Agreement
Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, and Get Diamonds, the world’s largest B2B online diamond marketplace that is backed and supported by the World Federation of Diamond...
Today
DMCC signs MoU with Guangzhou Diamond Exchange of China
DMCC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE), establishing a strategic partnership with one of China’s leading international diamond trading platforms and communities.
Today
Chow Tai Fook to expand Monologue chain, shut signature stores
Hong Kong jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook is expanding its new lower-priced chain to target younger shoppers in mainland China and is also to close up to eight Hong Kong and Macau stores by the end of the current financial year.
Today
ALROSA: Internatsionalny is back to work
The Internatsionalny diamond mine resumed operations on June 30 at zero local time (GMT + 9) after a short downtime, the company said on Tuesday.
Yesterday
Fire starts at ALROSA’s Internatsionalny diamond mine
A load-haul-dump vehicle caught fire at the ALROSA Internatsionalny diamond mine, according to Interfax citing Yakutia’s Ministry of Emergencies.
Yesterday