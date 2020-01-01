Huge diamond, gold deposits in Masvingo

Today



The Renco Gold Mine developed by RioZim in Masvingo Image credit: RioZim



(The Herald) - Huge diamond and gold deposits have been discovered in Mwenezi and Chiredzi in a massive boost for the Zimbabwe’s economy as the resources are expected to help the Government meet its target of transforming the mining sector into a US$12 billion industry by 2023. The discovery of the minerals around the Chingwizi area at Nuanetsi Ranch and northern parts of Chikombedzi, followed an aero-magnetic survey commissioned by Government through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development last year.