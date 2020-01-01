Are Diamonds Still A Girl’s Best Friend? Industry Sees Major Downturn Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Natural diamonds Image credit: Lucapa Diamond Company
(brinkwire.com) - With few jewelry stores open, consumers sitting on the sidelines and diamond exchanges closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the mined diamond industry has ground to a virtual halt amid efforts to grapple with the growing popularity of synthetic stones. Earnest Data estimates retail spending on jewelry in the U.S. was off 75% through April 1 while Dinesh Navadiya, GJEPC, estimated Indian diamond exports were off $846 million. “We’ve never had an environment where commercial activity right across the whole pipeline, let alone the whole luxury goods industry, has simply come to a halt,” David Prager, executive vice-president corporate affairs at De Beers, told Jeweller magazine. DeBeers, the world’s second largest diamond producer, estimated 2020 production will be down 20%.
Stornoway reshuffles its management team
Stornoway Diamonds (Canada) Inc. has announced that Patrick Godin and Ms Annie Torkia Lagacé will be stepping down from their respective positions as President and CEO of the Corporation and Executive Vice President, Finance and Corporate Services...
Today
Ekati mine expects to return to full operations in Q4 2020
The Ekati Mine is set to resume full operations in the fourth quarter of 2020, as informed on 26 June by the major Canadian miner Dominion Diamond Mines to its employees.
Yesterday
Lucapa begins bulk sampling of L071 kimberlite at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has commenced the bulk sampling of L071 kimberlite at the Lulo project in Angola. L071 is estimated to be about 30ha in size at surface.
Yesterday
JVC & JMG together offer ‘JewelPAC’ in US
Two leading organisations of the jewellery industry – Jewelers Mutual and Jewelers Vigilance Committee – will together offer JewelPAC, a programme that keeps jewellers compliant with the USA PATRIOT Act’s anti-money laundering (AML) requirements...
Yesterday
Lucara’s Clara expands collaboration with Sarine to extend provenance traceability
Lucara Diamond’s Clara Diamond Solutions Corporation has expanded its collaboration with Sarine Technologies to extend provenance traceability of its diamonds.
Yesterday