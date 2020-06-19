(Bloomberg) - For decades, shopping for uncut diamonds was a tightly scripted affair: First, persuade De Beers to add you to its list of handpicked customers. Then, 10 times a year, attend a week-long sale to buy exactly the amount De Beers offers you at whatever price it chooses. The system, which works more or less the same at Russian rival Alrosa PJSC, gave the two miners a tight grip on their market. With the coronavirus wreaking havoc through the industry, that control is now disintegrating.
News
India’s diamond sector seeks government support in current difficult times
The Indian gem & jewellery industry had asked the Central Government of India for extension of the interest subvention scheme to the entire gems and jewellery sector.
Today
Gem Diamonds boosts H1 Letšeng sales
Gem Diamonds, which owns the Letšeng mine in Lesotho, realised an average dollar per carat of $1,707 in the first half of 2020 compared to $1,687 per carat, a year earlier.
Today
HKTDC cancels twin G&J shows in 2020; reschedules for March 2021
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has announced that its twin jewellery shows scheduled for August 2020 is cancelled again.
Today
Jewelry brand Courbet puts on synthetic diamonds and online sales
The young French jewelry brand Courbet, which uses recycled gold and synthetic diamonds, despite the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, has attracted 8 million euros from Raise Ventures and other investors.
Today
Indian diamond industry panics as ‘Angadia’ firm goes bust in Surat
The Indian diamond manufacturing sector, which is currently working with just 30% workers, and yet to resume full-fledge operations is now facing another major issue with a leading ‘angadia’ firm (courier agency) in Surat going bust.
19 june 2020
The Masters of the Diamond World Are Losing Control
(Bloomberg) - For decades, shopping for uncut diamonds was a tightly scripted affair: First, persuade De Beers to add you to its list of handpicked customers. Then, 10 times a year, attend a week-long sale to buy exactly the amount De Beers offers you at whatever price it chooses. The system, which works more or less the same at Russian rival Alrosa PJSC, gave the two miners a tight grip on their market. With the coronavirus wreaking havoc through the industry, that control is now disintegrating.