Lessons from our past

Diamond-rich Botswana faces budget deficit as Covid-19 bites Diamond-rich Botswana will need about $3.4 billion over the next two and a half years to cater for expected budget deficits and resuscitate the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc.

SA’s Alexander Bay small-scale diamond miners oppose selling of Alexkor concessions Small-scale diamond miners in South Africa’s Alexander Bay have opposed recent proposals to put the struggling State-owned diamond mining company Alexkor’s concessions up for sale.

Christie’s emerald-cut diamond sells for $2.1mln on an online-auction Christie's says that the near-flawless, VVS1-clarity emerald-cut stone sold for much more than a high estimate of $2mln. The auction attracted 31 bids during the two-week sale and ended on 30 June.

Robotics Solutions from STPL helps revive diamond industry The Indian diamond industry has been hard hit by Covid-19 for the past few months finding it difficult to restart due to lack of artisans. However, two diamond processors from Gujarat have restarted their units, carrying out production routine despite...