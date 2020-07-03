News
Diamond-rich Botswana faces budget deficit as Covid-19 bites
Diamond-rich Botswana will need about $3.4 billion over the next two and a half years to cater for expected budget deficits and resuscitate the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc.
03 july 2020
SA’s Alexander Bay small-scale diamond miners oppose selling of Alexkor concessions
Small-scale diamond miners in South Africa’s Alexander Bay have opposed recent proposals to put the struggling State-owned diamond mining company Alexkor’s concessions up for sale.
03 july 2020
Christie’s emerald-cut diamond sells for $2.1mln on an online-auction
Christie's says that the near-flawless, VVS1-clarity emerald-cut stone sold for much more than a high estimate of $2mln. The auction attracted 31 bids during the two-week sale and ended on 30 June.
03 july 2020
Robotics Solutions from STPL helps revive diamond industry
The Indian diamond industry has been hard hit by Covid-19 for the past few months finding it difficult to restart due to lack of artisans. However, two diamond processors from Gujarat have restarted their units, carrying out production routine despite...
03 july 2020
Indian diamond industry may halt purchases of all diamonds from 10 to 31, July
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India along with four other industry bodies have again issued an appeal to industry members to halt all purchases of diamonds between 10 and 31 July.
02 july 2020
Lessons from our past
The Marange Diamond Field in Zimbabwe Image credit: Zimbabwe Diamond Trust
(theindependent.co.zw) - One thing that we all have to bear in mind is that if you do not remember the mistakes of our past, you condemn us to making the same mistakes. This is true in life, true in business and in the life of nations. History is littered with examples of this truth. In the early months after the turn of the century, a De Beers geological team found evidence of diamonds in the alluvial sands of Marange in Zimbabwe. Previously, we had found diamonds on the banks of the Limpopo and lower down the Sabi River Valley. This discovery was nothing like those. It was alluvial in character and, in 2006, when the company decided to abandon its discovery; a small group of investors in London took over the claims and within weeks found gem quality diamonds. In days they fell afoul of the Ministry of Mines, the very agency that is supposed to protect our national interests. They were driven off their legally acquired claims and their discovery handed over to the people of the district. Well and good until those who were in power at that time discovered how rich the area really was. In 2008, the army moved in and forcibly removed thousands of small-scale miners who were making a living by excavating the sands by hand and sorting out the diamonds for sale. By 2012, half a dozen companies were on site and satellite images of the area showed over 60 000 hectares of alluvial deposits under exploitation. The same images showed an air strip with a control tower and heavy equipment on site. It was clear this was no small operation.