The New Reality Of Diamonds

Today



Image credit: mohamed Hassan (Pixabay)



(forbes.com) - The $80-billion global diamond industry has been a tradition-bound business reluctant to change until recently. The advent of e-commerce and price transparency and the introduction of new products such as lab-grown diamonds are helping to transform the industry. The diamond industry’s business structure, which had worked well for mining companies, intermediaries, wholesalers and retailers, was bound to be disrupted. E-commerce was the first body blow to the status quo, as more and more consumers, especially younger ones, began buying diamonds online. Today, millennials and Gen Z customers make up the bulk of online sales, driving revenue on new e-commerce jewelry platforms.