The New Reality Of Diamonds

Image credit: mohamed Hassan (Pixabay)
(forbes.com) - The $80-billion global diamond industry has been a tradition-bound business reluctant to change until recently. The advent of e-commerce and price transparency and the introduction of new products such as lab-grown diamonds are helping to transform the industry. The diamond industry’s business structure, which had worked well for mining companies, intermediaries, wholesalers and retailers, was bound to be disrupted. E-commerce was the first body blow to the status quo, as more and more consumers, especially younger ones, began buying diamonds online. Today, millennials and Gen Z customers make up the bulk of online sales, driving revenue on new e-commerce jewelry platforms.
News
Gem Diamonds recovers 163ct yellow diamond
Gem Diamonds has recovered a 163 carat yellow type 1 diamond at its Letšeng mine, in Lesotho.
Today
ALROSA dividends for 2019 will amount to 6.47 rubles per share
At the ALROSA general annual meeting held on July 24 and arranged as absentee voting, shareholders decided to pay dividends for the second half of the year in the amount of 19.37 billion rubles, which corresponds to 100% of the cash flow for the...
Today
Botswana Diamonds resumes SA fieldwork after three-month lockdown
Botswana Diamonds has resumed its fieldwork at the Marsfontein diamond development project, in South Africa after a three-month lockdown.
Today
Artisanal tanzanite miner hits jackpot in Tanzania
A Tanzanian artisanal miner earned 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings ($3.35 million) for the two largest tanzanite gemstones ever found in the country, according to media reports.
Today
Coronavirus suspended work at International diamond mine
After several employees at the International diamond mine developed by ALROSA had positive tests for coronavirus infection, the operations at the mine were suspended, according to Interfax citing the company’s media communications.
Yesterday