Tug at Consumer Heartstrings This Holiday, Survey Says

(jckonline.com) - As Americans cope with the ongoing toll of COVID-19, jewelers should focus on holiday marketing that resonates emotionally, De Beers said, after it surveyed U.S. consumers on how the pandemic has affected their holiday buying plans. According to Stephen Lussier, De Beers executive vice president, consumer and brands, his company has found a consistent pattern during and after recessions—self-purchase and fashion jewelry sales wane, while sales commemorating engagements, weddings, and other personal milestones gain market share. But even though the current situation is very different from past downturns—given there’s also a global pandemic involved—its market research has found that pattern is likely to hold.