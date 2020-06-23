Tug at Consumer Heartstrings This Holiday, Survey Says

Image credit: ElisaRiva (Pixabay)
(jckonline.com) - As Americans cope with the ongoing toll of COVID-19, jewelers should focus on holiday marketing that resonates emotionally, De Beers said, after it surveyed U.S. consumers on how the pandemic has affected their holiday buying plans. According to Stephen Lussier, De Beers executive vice president, consumer and brands, his company has found a consistent pattern during and after recessions—self-purchase and fashion jewelry sales wane, while sales commemorating engagements, weddings, and other personal milestones gain market share. But even though the current situation is very different from past downturns—given there’s also a global pandemic involved—its market research has found that pattern is likely to hold.
News
Christie’s to hold nine jewellery auctions globally
Christie’s Jewels has announced its global sales calendar for June and July 2020, saying that both will be live and online auctions, in all major sale sites including Geneva, Hong Kong, London, New York, and Paris.
Yesterday
Surat’s diamond cutting and polishing sector to work with new norms
Following concerns regarding the growing number of COVID-19 positive patients among the diamond workers, the diamond cutting and polishing sector of Surat has worked out a new protocol to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Yesterday
Moscow will host J-1, the first-ever jewelry exhibition integrated with congress
The organizers say that this event, which will be held at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Center in Moscow, is aimed at promoting the unification and revolutionary development of the Russian jewelry industry.
Yesterday
Namibia economy to contract by 5% in 2020 as diamond exports drop
The Namibian economy is set to contract by a record 5% in 2020 despite the easing of temporary disruptions to the mining sector and an acute drought which led to a 1.1% decline in 2019, according to Fitch Ratings.
Yesterday
Covid-19: Zim’s plans to produce 10Mcts by 2023 may fail
Zimbabwe’s plans to lift diamond output to 10 million carats by end of 2023 will likely fail due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a local environmental rights watchdog.
