Ethical Jewels with a Conscience

Stargems’ historic tender of Angolan goods rakes in over $17m in India Stargems conducted a historic diamond tender of Angolan goods last week in Surat, India, which proved to be a resounding success despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

India’s diamond sector seeks government support in current difficult times The Indian gem & jewellery industry had asked the Central Government of India for extension of the interest subvention scheme to the entire gems and jewellery sector.

Gem Diamonds boosts H1 Letšeng sales Gem Diamonds, which owns the Letšeng mine in Lesotho, realised an average dollar per carat of $1,707 in the first half of 2020 compared to $1,687 per carat, a year earlier.

HKTDC cancels twin G&J shows in 2020; reschedules for March 2021 The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has announced that its twin jewellery shows scheduled for August 2020 is cancelled again.