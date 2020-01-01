Ethical Jewels with a Conscience

Image credit: AnnaliseArt (Pixabay)
(prestigeonline.com) - The jewellery industry has battled with supply-chain and ethical mining and production issues for decades. But many leading luxury brands have responded with increased transparency and clear ethical and environmental practices, as consumer sentiment demanded clearly conflict-free stones and strong brand values. True transparency, however, is a difficult undertaking in this globalised industry.
News
Stargems’ historic tender of Angolan goods rakes in over $17m in India
Stargems conducted a historic diamond tender of Angolan goods last week in Surat, India, which proved to be a resounding success despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday
India’s diamond sector seeks government support in current difficult times
The Indian gem & jewellery industry had asked the Central Government of India for extension of the interest subvention scheme to the entire gems and jewellery sector.
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds boosts H1 Letšeng sales
Gem Diamonds, which owns the Letšeng mine in Lesotho, realised an average dollar per carat of $1,707 in the first half of 2020 compared to $1,687 per carat, a year earlier.
Yesterday
HKTDC cancels twin G&J shows in 2020; reschedules for March 2021
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has announced that its twin jewellery shows scheduled for August 2020 is cancelled again.
Yesterday
Jewelry brand Courbet puts on synthetic diamonds and online sales
The young French jewelry brand Courbet, which uses recycled gold and synthetic diamonds, despite the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, has attracted 8 million euros from Raise Ventures and other investors.
Yesterday