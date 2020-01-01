News

Stargems’ historic tender of Angolan goods rakes in over $17m in India

Stargems conducted a historic diamond tender of Angolan goods last week in Surat, India, which proved to be a resounding success despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday

India’s diamond sector seeks government support in current difficult times

The Indian gem & jewellery industry had asked the Central Government of India for extension of the interest subvention scheme to the entire gems and jewellery sector.

Yesterday

Gem Diamonds boosts H1 Letšeng sales

Gem Diamonds, which owns the Letšeng mine in Lesotho, realised an average dollar per carat of $1,707 in the first half of 2020 compared to $1,687 per carat, a year earlier.

Yesterday

HKTDC cancels twin G&J shows in 2020; reschedules for March 2021

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has announced that its twin jewellery shows scheduled for August 2020 is cancelled again.

Yesterday

Jewelry brand Courbet puts on synthetic diamonds and online sales

The young French jewelry brand Courbet, which uses recycled gold and synthetic diamonds, despite the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, has attracted 8 million euros from Raise Ventures and other investors.

Yesterday

Ethical Jewels with a Conscience

Today
Expert reports

expert_23062020_open_window.png
Image credit: AnnaliseArt (Pixabay)

(prestigeonline.com) - The jewellery industry has battled with supply-chain and ethical mining and production issues for decades. But many leading luxury brands have responded with increased transparency and clear ethical and environmental practices, as consumer sentiment demanded clearly conflict-free stones and strong brand values. True transparency, however, is a difficult undertaking in this globalised industry.

