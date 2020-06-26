Star Diamond and Rio Tinto tussle over project ownership

North Aerial View of the Star-Orion South Diamond Project Image credit: Star Diamond
(northernminer.com) - In spite of a legal dispute between partners Star Diamond (TSX: DIAM) and Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO; LSE: RIO) at the Star-Orion South diamond project in north-central Saskatchewan, the project should begin to see results this year from the first significant work conducted there in years. In April, Rio Tinto began processing a bulk sample totalling 8,271 wet tonnes that was extracted from the Star kimberlite via 10 holes drilled last year. The major has built an onsite bulk sample processing plant, with mineral concentrates being shipped offsite for final diamond recovery. Star expects all or most of the sample will be processed and reported during 2020. At issue is the ownership of the project. Rio Tinto signed an agreement to earn a majority stake in Star-Orion, located 60 km east of Prince Albert, in 2017. Under the 7.5-year option agreement, Rio can earn up to 60% of the project in four phases by spending a total of $75 million. But in November, the major gave Star notice that it was exercising all four options at once and well ahead of schedule.
News
Lucara’s Clara expands collaboration with Sarine to extend provenance traceability
Lucara Diamond’s Clara Diamond Solutions Corporation has expanded its collaboration with Sarine Technologies to extend provenance traceability of its diamonds.
Today
IEG & Vicenzaoro to host ‘VOICE’ from 12 -14, September
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and Vicenzaoro will host a special Live-cum-Virtual Event -VOICE (Vicenzaoro International Community Event) - at Vicenza’s Expo Centre from September 12-14, 2020.
Today
Angola establishes Mineral Resources Agency
Angola has established the National Agency of Mineral Resources (ANRM) as it steps up efforts to restructure the mining industry.
26 june 2020
WFDB President calls for greater transparency in pricing
In a letter addressed to the global diamond industry, the WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash has called upon the members of the diamond industry worldwide to be more vigilant and transparent to safeguard the industry which is in the midst of the COVID-19...
26 june 2020
ALROSA shareholders elected new Supervisory Board
The shareholders of PJSC ALROSA elected a new Supervisory Board of the company and made a number of other decisions at the annual general meeting, said the company’s press release distributed on Thursday.
26 june 2020