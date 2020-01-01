Is now the time to invest in South African gold mining?

Today



Image credit: mohamed_hassan (Pixabay)





(miningreview.com) - The gold price may be booming but it’s unlikely to attract any investment into South Africa’s mines. Gold has historically been a safe haven in times of uncertainty. With economies and stock markets around the world crashing as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, investors have once again flocked to buy with demand resulting in the commodity reaching a 7 year high of >$1,700/oz in recent days.