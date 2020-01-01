Is now the time to invest in South African gold mining?

Image credit: mohamed_hassan (Pixabay)
(miningreview.com) - The gold price may be booming but it’s unlikely to attract any investment into South Africa’s mines. Gold has historically been a safe haven in times of uncertainty. With economies and stock markets around the world crashing as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, investors have once again flocked to buy with demand resulting in the commodity reaching a 7 year high of >$1,700/oz in recent days.
News
ALROSA successfully completed book building for its 7-year Eurobond issue
ALROSA has completed the book building for its $500 m 7-year Eurobond issue. The coupon rate is 3.1%.
Yesterday
SA advised to sell off Alexkor’s deeper offshore diamond concessions
The South African government has been advised to sell two deeper offshore diamond resources owned by the struggling state-owned diamond company, Alexkor.
Yesterday
PGI Report: China’s platinum jewellery industry on the recovery path
The latest Platinum Jewellery Business Review (PJBR) indicates positive momentum for the platinum jewellery industry later this year, with China leading the recovery in Q2.
Yesterday
Lucara conducts diamond tender in Antwerp
Lucara Diamond is currently conducting an auction of its diamonds from the Karowe mine, in Botswana, according to a notice by the Bonas Group.
Yesterday
Rio Tinto not to pursue control of Diavik Mine
Australian-British Rio Tinto has ceased speculation about the possible acquisition of Dominion Diamond Mines' 40% share in the Diavik mine in Canada's Northwest Territories, which would become wholly-owned by the world's leading mining...
Yesterday