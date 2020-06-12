Diamond manufacturing hub begins to re-open

Today



Image credit: KGK Group



(northernminer.com) - After being closed for almost two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the diamond manufacturing hub of Surat, India, where most of the world’s rough diamonds are cut and polished, reopened in a more formal, but limited, capacity on May 20. However, a ramp-up in business to pre-pandemic levels could take months as many industry workers left the city to return home to rural villages in March, April and May due to a lack of work amidst the lockdown. As of June, the larger manufacturers that have resumed business are operating with an estimated workforce of less than 50%.