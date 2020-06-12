News

Russia’s government invited ALROSA to start mining precious metals

Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District proposed diversifying the activities of ALROSA to include the development of mineral deposits containing precious metals, including gold.

12 june 2020

Formation of ZCDC has worsened the situation in Marange – report

The formation of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), following the removal of several companies that were operating in Marange, has worsened the situation than the anticipated changes.

12 june 2020

EHR signs Botswana diamond exploration alliance agreement

EHR Resources has signed an exploration alliance agreement with Diamond Exploration Strategies (DES), which is focused on diamond exploration in Botswana.

12 june 2020

Robust recovery for Tiffany & Co in China

On the occasion when Tiffany & Co reported its financial results on 9 June for the three months ended April 30, 2020, Alessandro Bogliolo, CEO - Tiffany & Co predicted a robust recovery for the company.

12 june 2020

COVID-19 impact drags South Africa mining output down

South Africa’s mining production eased in March and April, reflecting the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, official data shows.

11 june 2020

Diamond manufacturing hub begins to re-open

Today
Expert reports

Image credit: KGK Group

(northernminer.com) - After being closed for almost two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the diamond manufacturing hub of Surat, India, where most of the world’s rough diamonds are cut and polished, reopened in a more formal, but limited, capacity on May 20. However, a ramp-up in business to pre-pandemic levels could take months as many industry workers left the city to return home to rural villages in March, April and May due to a lack of work amidst the lockdown. As of June, the larger manufacturers that have resumed business are operating with an estimated workforce of less than 50%.

 

