EHR enters into diamond exploration alliance agreement in Botswana

Today



Image credit: DES



(miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed EHR Resources has entered into an exploration alliance agreement with Diamond Exploration Strategies (DES), a privately owned company focused on diamond exploration in Botswana. Under the terms of the agreement, EHR will provide funding of $1.5-million over three years to finance exploration activities and earn 50% ownership of any discoveries made. The alliance is initially over five areas that have existing prospecting licences, but extends to cover other prospective areas of Botswana that may be identified.



