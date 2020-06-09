News

GJEPC: Doyen of Indian diamond industry Arun R. Mehta passes away

Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta, Founder of B. Arun Kumar & Co passed away yesterday 14 June in Mumbai.

Yesterday

Diamond workers test positive in Surat; Floors of 8 units shut

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) sanitised and shut workstations on specific floors of eight major diamond units in Katargam area of the city on 12 June as 23 diamond polishers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the area.

Yesterday

Dubai Diamond Exchange ready to host tenders

The Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) is open for business and ready to host regular activities, including tenders, in line with the easing of restrictions across the Emirate.

Yesterday

Ramat Gan Trading Halls close due to COVID-19 case

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) closed its trading halls on 9 June after a trader was found to have coronavirus and will remain closed at least till June 15.

Yesterday

Zim finds ‘huge’ diamond, gold targets

Zimbabwe has found ‘huge’ diamond and gold targets in Mwenezi and Chiredzi following an aero-magnetic survey.

Yesterday

EHR enters into diamond exploration alliance agreement in Botswana

Today
Expert reports

expert_16062020_des.png
Image credit: DES

(miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed EHR Resources has entered into an exploration alliance agreement with Diamond Exploration Strategies (DES), a privately owned company focused on diamond exploration in Botswana. Under the terms of the agreement, EHR will provide funding of $1.5-million over three years to finance exploration activities and earn 50% ownership of any discoveries made. The alliance is initially over five areas that have existing prospecting licences, but extends to cover other prospective areas of Botswana that may be identified.


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished