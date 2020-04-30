Mountain Province up on diamond deal

The Kennady North diamond project Image credit: Mountain Province Diamonds
(mining-journal.com) - Mountain Province Diamonds' share price has surged more than 20% after it announced a proposed US$50 million sales deal with Dunebridge Worldwide for rough diamonds from the half-owned Gahcho Kue mine in Canada's Northwest Territories. Dunebridge is controlled by Dermot Desmond, who also owns about 32% of Mountain Province. Mountain Province has 49% of Gahcho Kue in a joint venture with De Beers Canada. Diamond producers are being forced to find alternative sales routes for stores of rough stones as the world's traditional markets remain disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions. Mountain Province expects the sale of the first tranche - $22 million worth of diamonds from Gahcho Kue inventories - to close this week, providing much-needed liquidity.
News
Russia’s government invited ALROSA to start mining precious metals
Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District proposed diversifying the activities of ALROSA to include the development of mineral deposits containing precious metals, including gold.
Today
Formation of ZCDC has worsened the situation in Marange – report
The formation of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), following the removal of several companies that were operating in Marange, has worsened the situation than the anticipated changes.
Today
EHR signs Botswana diamond exploration alliance agreement
EHR Resources has signed an exploration alliance agreement with Diamond Exploration Strategies (DES), which is focused on diamond exploration in Botswana.
Today
Robust recovery for Tiffany & Co in China
On the occasion when Tiffany & Co reported its financial results on 9 June for the three months ended April 30, 2020, Alessandro Bogliolo, CEO - Tiffany & Co predicted a robust recovery for the company.
Today
COVID-19 impact drags South Africa mining output down
South Africa’s mining production eased in March and April, reflecting the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, official data shows.
Yesterday