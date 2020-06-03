Urgent plea to allow struggling alluvial diamond sector to create jobs

Image credit: SADPO
(miningweekly.com) - The discovery of alluvial diamonds in the unique secondary deposits of the Middle Orange River downstream of Hopetown in South Africa in 1867 was the catalyst that initiated the development of the mining industry in Southern Africa. But compared with its heyday between the 1990s and early 2000s, today’s junior diamond mining sector is but a shadow of its former self, says the South African Diamond Producers Organisation (Sadpo) deputy chairperson Lyndon De Meillon. Independent studies have shown that the sector has shrunk by 90% over the past 20 years, mainly because of poor legislation and over-regulation. Now, Sadpo is making an urgent plea to government to allow it to use wonderful new technology to resuscitate itself and simultaneously relieve desperate unemployment in a number of areas where alluvial diamond mining by juniors is struggling intensely. All that is needed is recognition of the unique nature of this mining and the removal of red tape.
News
SODIAM employees nabbed for swapping diamond parcels
Several SODIAM employees were arrested and arraigned before court in Angola’s capital after they allegedly swapped diamonds in parcels already sold and ready to be dispatched to customers.
Today
Grib Diamonds raked in over $ 20 million at auction in Antwerp
On June 16th Grib Diamonds sold over $20M of rough diamonds from its fully owned Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. Despite the troubled times the rough diamond market is going through, Grib was able to sell more than 90% of the goods on offer and approximately...
Yesterday
Angolan police seize over 100 diamonds from illegal miners
The Angolan police seized 131 diamonds from illegal miners over the past weekend in the municipalities of Chitato, Capenda Camulemba and Cuango, in Lunda Norte province.
Yesterday
Lucara Diamond leads the way in gender inclusivity, equality
Lucara Diamond, which wholly-owns Karowe mine in Botswana, is leading other diamond companies in gender inclusivity and quality.
Yesterday
DGCX meets MiFID II / MiFIR transparency criteria
The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has announced that it has received a positive assessment from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, and is now listed as a third-country...
Yesterday