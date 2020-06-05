The Great Diamond Glut: Miners Stuck With Gems Worth Billions

(Bloomberg) - In one of the world’s biggest diamond vaults, hidden inside a nondescript office compound on the dusty outskirts of Botswana’s capital, the precious stones just keep piling up. Owner De Beers, which mines and auctions most of its gems in the southern African nation, has barely sold any rough diamonds since February. Neither has Russian rival Alrosa PJSC. Now, as the coronavirus restrictions that froze the global industry for months begin to lift, the unsold diamonds present a dilemma: how to reduce billions of dollars’ worth of stocks without undermining the nascent recovery. The pandemic has devastated the diamond world. Jewelry stores closed their doors, India’s cutting and polishing artisans were forced to stay home and De Beers had to cancel its March sale because buyers couldn’t travel to view the merchandise. De Beers and Alrosa have moved to defend their market. The miners refused to cut prices, instead allowing buyers unprecedented freedom to renege on contracts to buy stones. They’ve also reduced production in an effort to control stock levels. Yet the diamonds keep piling up.
News
Foreign buyers to purchase Angolan diamonds in forex
Foreign buyers of Angolan diamonds are now obliged to purchase local stones in foreign currency, according to a notice released by the National Bank of Angola (BNA).
Today
Geological Survey of India discovers 250 kg gold reserve in India
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) submitted a report to the Government of Jharkhand on 3 June 2020 that it has discovered about 250 kg of Gold resource in Jharkhand, a state in North India.
Today
Namibia blocks extension of diamond middleman’s contract
The Namibian government has rejected the state-owned diamond company Namdia’s plans to extend the contract of their middleman and global diamantaire Neil Haddock.
Today
ALROSA's net profit for the first quarter fell 87% y-o-y
ALROSA’s net profit for the 1st quarter of 2020 under IFRS amounted to 3 billion rubles, which is a 74% drop from 11.7 billion rubles compared to the previous quarter and fall of 87% compared to last year due to non-cash factors.
05 june 2020
Indian diamond manufacturers urged not to import rough diamonds in June
At present, about 30 per cent diamond manufacturing units in Surat have resumed operations, due to shortage of workers.
05 june 2020