De Beers and Boston Consulting face lawsuit over alleged IP theft

Element Six launches first commercially-available, general-purpose quantum grade diamond De Beers’ Element Six will launch its first commercially-available, general-purpose chemical vapour deposition (CVD) quantum grade diamond, DNV-B1™.

Russian green diamond - a story to be continued Last November, the Jewelry House of Selikhov Diamonds unveiled a ring graced with an 18.01-carat diamond of a very rare dark-green color at Jewellery Arabia held in Manama, Bahrain. This exhibit attracted the attention of the visitors and experts who...

Diamonds to play unique role in people’s lives in post-lockdown world – De Beers Although consumer confidence and spending has weakened in the United States due to Covid-19, diamonds will have a unique role to play in people’s lives in a post-lockdown world as they seek to celebrate their most meaningful relationships.

Gem Diamonds pays Lesotho over $32m in 2019 Gem Diamonds paid $32.1 million to the government of Lesotho in taxes, royalties and licence fees for the year ended December 31, 2019.