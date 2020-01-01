De Beers and Boston Consulting face lawsuit over alleged IP theft

Image credit: Tracr
(coingeek.com) - Diamond company De Beers and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) were recently sued over a blockchain patent. The case was filed in the U.S. Southern District Court of New York by Max Rady, an individual who claimed that both De Beers and BCG committed patent infringement, breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets, and more. Was this patent infringement?
Element Six launches first commercially-available, general-purpose quantum grade diamond
De Beers’ Element Six will launch its first commercially-available, general-purpose chemical vapour deposition (CVD) quantum grade diamond, DNV-B1™.
Yesterday
Russian green diamond - a story to be continued
Last November, the Jewelry House of Selikhov Diamonds unveiled a ring graced with an 18.01-carat diamond of a very rare dark-green color at Jewellery Arabia held in Manama, Bahrain. This exhibit attracted the attention of the visitors and experts who...
Yesterday
Diamonds to play unique role in people’s lives in post-lockdown world – De Beers
Although consumer confidence and spending has weakened in the United States due to Covid-19, diamonds will have a unique role to play in people’s lives in a post-lockdown world as they seek to celebrate their most meaningful relationships.
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds pays Lesotho over $32m in 2019
Gem Diamonds paid $32.1 million to the government of Lesotho in taxes, royalties and licence fees for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Yesterday
Malca-Amit joins WFDB
Malca-Amit, a leading international logistics and shipping company serving the diamond, jewelry and watch industries, has joined the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) as an Associate Member.
Yesterday