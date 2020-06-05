Global Diamond Producers Unveil Natural Diamond Council

Image credit: NDC
(wwd.com) - The Diamond Producers Association is no more. The DPA is re-branding, pivoting to a new consumer-facing identity and a new name: Natural Diamond Council. The organization was founded with some of the world’s leading diamond producers including Alrosa, De Beers, Dominion Diamonds, Lucara Diamond, Petra Diamonds, Murowa Diamonds and Rio Tinto. “The mission of the DPA has always been to build the reputation and protect the integrity of natural diamonds to a consumer audience,” said David Kellie, who recently came from the Watches of Switzerland Group to be chief executive officer of the NDC. “The pivot is in the way that we do this. Beyond being an advertiser, we need to build ourselves as an authority. And being brand, retailer and publisher agnostic, we’re perfectly placed to build a strong reputation as the destination for information and inspiration on the world of natural diamonds and diamond jewelry.”
News
ALROSA's net profit for the first quarter fell 87% y-o-y
ALROSA’s net profit for the 1st quarter of 2020 under IFRS amounted to 3 billion rubles, which is a 74% drop from 11.7 billion rubles compared to the previous quarter and fall of 87% compared to last year due to non-cash factors.
05 june 2020
Indian diamond manufacturers urged not to import rough diamonds in June
At present, about 30 per cent diamond manufacturing units in Surat have resumed operations, due to shortage of workers.
05 june 2020
Angola H1 diamond revenue falls
Angola’s diamond revenue has dropped in the first half of the year, according to the governor of the National Bank of Angola, José de Lima Massano.
05 june 2020
ALROSA’s Severalmaz cuts production
PJSC Seralmaz, part of the ALROSA Group, will reduce production at its Lomonosov Division in 2020 due to the closure of the Group’s key sales markets and a slump in demand for diamonds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
05 june 2020
Titan to record decreased profit for 1H due to COVID-19
Tata Group company Titan recently announced that the company’s operating cash flow was negative in the last two months due to virtually zero sales in the first six weeks of lockdown.
05 june 2020