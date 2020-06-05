Global Diamond Producers Unveil Natural Diamond Council

Today



Image credit: NDC



(wwd.com) - The Diamond Producers Association is no more. The DPA is re-branding, pivoting to a new consumer-facing identity and a new name: Natural Diamond Council. The organization was founded with some of the world’s leading diamond producers including Alrosa, De Beers, Dominion Diamonds, Lucara Diamond, Petra Diamonds, Murowa Diamonds and Rio Tinto. “The mission of the DPA has always been to build the reputation and protect the integrity of natural diamonds to a consumer audience,” said David Kellie, who recently came from the Watches of Switzerland Group to be chief executive officer of the NDC. “The pivot is in the way that we do this. Beyond being an advertiser, we need to build ourselves as an authority. And being brand, retailer and publisher agnostic, we’re perfectly placed to build a strong reputation as the destination for information and inspiration on the world of natural diamonds and diamond jewelry.”