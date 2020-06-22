The Market for Crystals Is Outshining Diamonds in the Covid Era

Image credit: Robert Ramsay (Pixabay)
(Bloomberg) - I did not intend to become interested in crystals. It happened, as these things often do, during a long drive through the desert. A chance pass through Quartzite, Ariz., piqued my interest. It corresponded with an annual crystal show where thousands of “rock hounds” convene in the aptly named outpost to sell glittering pillars of rose quartz, regal amethysts, and malachite as swirled and green as the back of an ancient gilded turtle. The RVs and tents parked alongside the highway, Burning Man style, demanded investigation. I soon found myself haggling over the price of golden-colored citrine with a bolero-wearing man named Brian. Later I forked over a few bucks for a rotund couple of break-at-home geodes (dinosaur eggs, I called them as a child) that came with an oversize nutcracker that looked like it came from a construction site circa 1976. Turns out, I am late to develop an appetite for “near-gemstones,” as diamond dealers call this $1 billion-plus industry. Virtually every Los Angeles-based celebrity you’ve heard of keeps them. Today, the crystal-collecting set goes beyond the type of people who shop at health-food stores or practice reiki. The Astro Gallery of Gems on Fifth Avenue in New York attracts famous clients with its $30,000 pieces of barite and six-figure specimens of mesolite. Sotheby’s and Christie’s sell them for tens of thousands of dollars alongside meteorites and fossils. Mardani Fine Minerals reports annual gross sales of $25 million to $40 million, with profit margins varying from 20% to 70%. The market was strong before Covid-19 and remains unaffected. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to dent the $76 billion diamond industry (as of 2018) by 20% this year, but the value of near-gemstones such as quartz, amethyst, citrine, and malachite is holding steady.
News
Covid-19: Zim’s plans to produce 10Mcts by 2023 may fail
Zimbabwe’s plans to lift diamond output to 10 million carats by end of 2023 will likely fail due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a local environmental rights watchdog.
Yesterday
BlueRock Diamonds more than doubles 2019 revenue
BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has more than doubled its revenue for the year 2019.
Yesterday
SMC issues closure notices to three more diamond factories in Surat
The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday 20 June slapped closure notices on three major diamond factories in Katargam zone.
Yesterday
Stargems’ historic tender of Angolan goods rakes in over $17m in India
Stargems conducted a historic diamond tender of Angolan goods last week in Surat, India, which proved to be a resounding success despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
22 june 2020
India’s diamond sector seeks government support in current difficult times
The Indian gem & jewellery industry had asked the Central Government of India for extension of the interest subvention scheme to the entire gems and jewellery sector.
22 june 2020