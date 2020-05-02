A Time to Heal

COVID-19 impact drags South Africa mining output down South Africa’s mining production eased in March and April, reflecting the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, official data shows.

Moody's Report: India’s polished diamond sales to dip 30% FY20-21 As the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global diamond industry drastically, Moody's, the international rating agency forecasts that sales of polished diamonds from India, the largest manufacturing centre, to decline by as much as 30 per cent to $13...

Angola extends search for independent valuators of rough diamonds – again The government of Angola has for the second time extended the search for three independent valuators to assort, value and determine the reserve prices of Angolan rough diamonds prior to their commercialisation.

Signet Jewelers reports Q1 results Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its preliminary results for the 13 weeks ended May 2, 2020 ("first quarter Fiscal 2021").