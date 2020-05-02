News
COVID-19 impact drags South Africa mining output down
South Africa’s mining production eased in March and April, reflecting the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, official data shows.
Yesterday
Moody's Report: India’s polished diamond sales to dip 30% FY20-21
As the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global diamond industry drastically, Moody's, the international rating agency forecasts that sales of polished diamonds from India, the largest manufacturing centre, to decline by as much as 30 per cent to $13...
Yesterday
Angola extends search for independent valuators of rough diamonds – again
The government of Angola has for the second time extended the search for three independent valuators to assort, value and determine the reserve prices of Angolan rough diamonds prior to their commercialisation.
Yesterday
Signet Jewelers reports Q1 results
Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its preliminary results for the 13 weeks ended May 2, 2020 ("first quarter Fiscal 2021").
Yesterday
ZCDC fails to pay workers for 3 months
State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has failed to pay salaries to its employees for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday
A Time to Heal
(diamonds.net) - In these unprecedented times, it would be foolish to make predictions about diamond-jewelry sales growth. We simply won’t have any indication about the true state of consumer demand until at least three months after retail has reopened for business. E-commerce has been the one bright spot, emerging as the most effective avenue for making sales in the last two to three months. That online trend and others are likely to linger. Fundamental changes to the way society functions have taken place during the social and economic lockdown. People have been forced to be more remote, accelerating the digitization of society. Yet they also seem to have gained a renewed perspective on what is important in their lives. These developments are contributing to a new normal in the way individuals interact and businesses operate. The changes impact the entire diamond and jewelry supply chain, beginning with retail and filtering through the polished wholesale, diamond manufacturing and mining sectors. The industry needs to understand these trends so it can effectively navigate the recession. It must emerge looking significantly different than it did at the beginning of the crisis, or else face losing market share in the luxury space.