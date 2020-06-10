Here’s How to Make Jewelry Try-Ons Safer in Stores

Image credit: Mohamed Hassan (Pixabay)
(jckonline.com) - As states open back up for business in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published various guidelines designed to make shopping safer for consumers and retail workers. Though jewelry stores aren’t addressed specifically in these guidelines, many of the recommendations apply to the jewelry-shop setting. Jewelers can also take cues from major department stores when instituting new safety measures.
News
COVID-19 impact drags South Africa mining output down
South Africa’s mining production eased in March and April, reflecting the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, official data shows.
Yesterday
Moody's Report: India’s polished diamond sales to dip 30% FY20-21
As the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global diamond industry drastically, Moody's, the international rating agency forecasts that sales of polished diamonds from India, the largest manufacturing centre, to decline by as much as 30 per cent to $13...
Yesterday
Angola extends search for independent valuators of rough diamonds – again
The government of Angola has for the second time extended the search for three independent valuators to assort, value and determine the reserve prices of Angolan rough diamonds prior to their commercialisation.
Yesterday
Signet Jewelers reports Q1 results
Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its preliminary results for the 13 weeks ended May 2, 2020 ("first quarter Fiscal 2021").
Yesterday
ZCDC fails to pay workers for 3 months
State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has failed to pay salaries to its employees for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday