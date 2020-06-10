Here’s How to Make Jewelry Try-Ons Safer in Stores

10 june 2020



Image credit: Mohamed Hassan (Pixabay)



(jckonline.com) - As states open back up for business in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published various guidelines designed to make shopping safer for consumers and retail workers. Though jewelry stores aren’t addressed specifically in these guidelines, many of the recommendations apply to the jewelry-shop setting. Jewelers can also take cues from major department stores when instituting new safety measures.