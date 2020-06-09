Dominion Diamond Agrees to Sell Assets Back to Owner

09 june 2020



The Ekati Diamond Mine Image credit: Dominion Diamond Mines



(jckonline.com) - Meet the new owner. Same as the old owner. Dominion Diamond Mines, which filed for protection from insolvency in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, court in April, has reached an agreement that would sell its assets back to its most recent owner, Washington Companies. Under the deal, Washington would pay $126 million for substantially all of Dominion’s assets—which include 90% of the Ekati diamond mine, 40% of the Diavik diamond mine (pictured), and the Lac de Gras diamond project, all of which are located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. It would also assume Dominion’s operating liabilities and provide Dominion up to $60 million in short-term debtor-in-possession financing.