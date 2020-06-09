News

COVID-19 impact drags South Africa mining output down

South Africa’s mining production eased in March and April, reflecting the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, official data shows.

Yesterday

Moody's Report: India’s polished diamond sales to dip 30% FY20-21

As the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global diamond industry drastically, Moody's, the international rating agency forecasts that sales of polished diamonds from India, the largest manufacturing centre, to decline by as much as 30 per cent to $13...

Yesterday

Angola extends search for independent valuators of rough diamonds – again

The government of Angola has for the second time extended the search for three independent valuators to assort, value and determine the reserve prices of Angolan rough diamonds prior to their commercialisation.

Yesterday

Signet Jewelers reports Q1 results

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its preliminary results for the 13 weeks ended May 2, 2020 ("first quarter Fiscal 2021").

Yesterday

ZCDC fails to pay workers for 3 months

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has failed to pay salaries to its employees for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday

Dominion Diamond Agrees to Sell Assets Back to Owner

09 june 2020
Expert reports

expert_08062020_ekati.png
The Ekati Diamond Mine                                                                         Image credit: Dominion Diamond Mines

(jckonline.com) - Meet the new owner. Same as the old owner. Dominion Diamond Mines, which filed for protection from insolvency in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, court in April, has reached an agreement that would sell its assets back to its most recent owner, Washington Companies. Under the deal, Washington would pay $126 million for substantially all of Dominion’s assets—which include 90% of the Ekati diamond mine, 40% of the Diavik diamond mine (pictured), and the Lac de Gras diamond project, all of which are located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. It would also assume Dominion’s operating liabilities and provide Dominion up to $60 million in short-term debtor-in-possession financing.

