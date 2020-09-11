Christie’s to Offer Largest D Color Diamond Ever Auctioned Online

Today



Image credit: Christie's



(jckonline.com) - In a sign of these socially distanced times, Christie’s Jewels announced in mid-May that it will present the highest valued lot ever offered in one of its online sales—and the largest D color diamond ever to be auctioned online—in its upcoming Jewels Online sale. The virtual auction, scheduled for June 16–30, will be led by a diamond ring featuring an emerald-cut 28.86 ct. D color diamond with VVS1 clarity. The diamond belongs to the rare type IIa category, the classification for the most chemically pure diamonds, which comprises less than 2% of all diamonds. The ring is estimated to sell for between $1 million and $2 million.