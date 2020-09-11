Christie’s to Offer Largest D Color Diamond Ever Auctioned Online

Image credit: Christie's
(jckonline.com) - In a sign of these socially distanced times, Christie’s Jewels announced in mid-May that it will present the highest valued lot ever offered in one of its online sales—and the largest D color diamond ever to be auctioned online—in its upcoming Jewels Online sale. The virtual auction, scheduled for June 16–30, will be led by a diamond ring featuring an emerald-cut 28.86 ct. D color diamond with VVS1 clarity. The diamond belongs to the rare type IIa category, the classification for the most chemically pure diamonds, which comprises less than 2% of all diamonds. The ring is estimated to sell for between $1 million and $2 million.
Russian Far East is of interest to Indian diamond cutting companies - report
Indian companies see the Russian Far East as a center for creating diamond-cutting enterprises.
Yesterday
Peter Meeus set to advise Angola on diamond mining reform – report
Belgian consultant Peter Meeus, who owns PME Consulting, is negotiating with the Angolan government to help the southern African country reform its diamond mining sector.
Yesterday
Lucapa raises $5.25M to advance search of Lulo primary kimberlite sources
Lucapa Diamond has raised $5.25 million under its non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue which closed on 29 May.
Yesterday
Natural Diamond Council not deterred by Covid-19 as it promotes natural stones
The Natural Diamond Council (NDC), a global alliance of major diamond mining companies, will continue marketing natural diamonds as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten sales.
Yesterday
Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair to be held from 7-11 September 2020
The 66th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) will be held from 7-11, September 2020 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand.
Yesterday
