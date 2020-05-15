News

Petra Diamonds Q3 revenue slides 32% to $91.3M

Petra Diamonds, which has operations in South Africa and Tanzania, says its third quarter revenue for the fiscal year 2020 eased 32% to $91.3 million compared to $135.2 million, a year earlier mainly due to reduced prices recorded at the March tender...

Today

De Beers to hold sight 5 from mid-June

De Beers is set to conduct sight 5 from June 15 in Botswana, South Africa and Namibia, according to impeccable sources privy to the goings on.

Yesterday

DPA rebrands to Natural Diamond Council

The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) has rebranded to the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) as it seeks to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity of the diamond jewellery industry.

Yesterday

DRC suspends board, management of state-owned diamond firm Miba

The board and management of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s state-controlled diamond company, Bakwanga Mining (Miba SA) has been suspended, according to news reports.

Yesterday

Christie’s schedules LIVE auction in Hong Kong for July 9

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels live auction scheduled for July 9 in Hong Kong will top bill a rare 12.11-carat intense blue/IF diamond ring.

Yesterday

Rough Tendering in the New Normal: First Element Launches Extended E-service

Today
Expert reports

(The Diamond Loupe) - The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a paradigm shift, not only in how we live our lives, stay in touch with friends and family or do our shopping, but also in the way we do business. In an industry that has long relied on face-to-face interactions, particularly in the rough trading business, the crisis is accelerating business processes at a rapid pace. The Diamond Loupe spoke with Johan Erikson, CEO of First Element, a tender house operating in Antwerp, on how their processes have changed in the past few months to adapt to “the new normal”.

