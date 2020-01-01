Angola announces winners of diamond, phosphate mining concessions

The Camafuca-Camazambo kimberlite Image credit: CityWorld
(macaubusiness.com/LUSA) - The Angolan government announced on Friday that four national and foreign companies have been chosen to confer mining rights to prospect and exploit diamonds and phosphates, leaving out the only competitor for the iron concession. The evaluation committee decided to award the phosphate concessions to Minbos Resources, Lda, of Australian origin (Cátata, Cabinda) and Cimenfort Industrial, Lda, one of the major national cement production companies and with fertilizer production activities in Brazil (Lucunga, Zaire province). In the case of the diamond concessions, the winners were Ishangol LLC, of North American origin and present in Angola for the purchase and cutting of diamonds (Camafuca-Camazambo, Lunda Norte province) and the B&A Consortium (a company of Brazilian origin, with extensive experience in the diamond industry) and Somipa (an Angolan company already operating in diamonds) for the Tchitengo concession, which covers the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The only competitor that showed interest in the iron concession did not reach the minimum required standard, according to the evaluation committee, so it will have to wait for a new tender.
News
National Bank of Angola opens forex trading platform to diamond firms
The National Bank of Angola (BNA) is set to open the foreign currency trading platform (FXGO) to diamond companies.
Yesterday
Zim’s Murowa Diamonds contributes towards fight against Covid-19
Rio Zimbabwe’s Murowa Diamonds has donated $40 000 to the Zvishavane district Covid-19 Taskforce and pledged to renovate Lundi Rural Hospital, which is serving as an isolation centre.
Yesterday
Covid-19: Lucara cuts initial capital budget for Karowe underground project
Lucara Diamond is revising its initial capital budget for the Karowe underground project in Botswana until the uncertainty in global markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is gone.
Yesterday
Global demand for platinum jewellery dips 26% in Q1 2020
In its quarterly bulletin released recently, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said that the demand for platinum jewellery worldwide during the first three months of 2020 (Q1) was down 26% year-on-year.
Yesterday
Super-rich are buying diamonds and rare gems during the pandemic
During the time of crisis, the richest people have chosen to invest in ultra-rare gems as a 'safe' store for their wealth.
Yesterday