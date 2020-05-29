Last Call for Trade Fairs: Adapt or Perish

Image credit: ArcturianKimona (Pixabay)
(thediamondloupe.com) - Four years ago, I wrote an article on The Diamond Loupe entitled: “Greetings from Underworld – Baselworld 2016 meets (modest) expectations”, a title that left little to the imagination. At that time, like many others, I was frustrated with having to spend astronomical amounts of money on lodgings (for lack of a better word) on a boat, coffees and sandwiches with price tags that would make one think they were made of gold and diamonds, all the while witnessing first-hand how our Antwerp diamond companies, alongside many others, were stuffed in overpriced, ugly booths in a hall that was basically a shabby basement, ill-signaled, across the street from BaselWorld’s grand and dazzling halls. For those who missed it, the future of BaselWorld currently is highly uncertain after a number of the fair’s most prestigious brands announced they would no longer be part of the show. It looks like many smaller brands and exhibitors are following suit, and the 2021 edition has been officially cancelled. Organizer MCH’s unwillingness to refund down payments for the cancelled 2020 show was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back, and that sentiment doesn’t just apply for BaselWorld.
News
ALROSA may study Prilensky Square for diamonds
The Department for Subsurface Management of Sakha (Yakutia) may conclude a contract with Almazy Anabara, a member of the ALROSA group, to assess the P2 resources at Prilensky Square and to identify the presence of diamondiferous kimberlites in...
Yesterday
Lucapa Diamond defers repayment of $10m loan facility
Lucapa Diamond has agreed with New Azilian, a company associated with non-executive director and major Lucapa shareholder Ross Stanley, to defer the repayment date in relation to the $10 million one-year loan facility.
Yesterday
De Beers mulls temporary shift of diamond viewings from Botswana
De Beers has engaged the Botswana government to temporarily shift its sight viewings to international diamond centres only for viewings with sights still invoiced in Botswana.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds recovers over 100 macro-diamonds from Marsfontein bulk sample
Botswana Diamonds has recovered more than 100 macro-diamonds from the Marsfontein diamond development project in the Limpopo Province of South Africa.
Yesterday
ALROSA to launch an advertising diamond campaign featuring the symbols of Russia
Russian diamond mining company ALROSA intends to launch a world-class campaign to promote diamond jewellery.
29 may 2020