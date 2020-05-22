Mining technologies could capture ‘billions of tonnes of CO2 per year,’ says UBC prof

Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)
(mining.com) - The world needs to limit global temperature increases to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius by the end of this century to avoid devastating climate change, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a United Nations body that provides policymakers with scientific information about climate change. Atmospheric concentrations of CO2 are now well over 400 parts per million and global emissions are currently around 36 billion tonnes of CO2 per year. With emissions expected to increase, most experts believe that the 2 degrees Celsius warming target will not be met. To stabilize the global climate, they say, we will need to achieve net negative emissions by pulling more CO2 out of the atmosphere than we emit. The mining industry could play a significant role in helping to achieve this, according to Greg Dipple, a professor in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences and a member of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
News
China's Jan-Apr jewellery sales dip 32.5%
Jewellery sales in China declined 32.5 per cent from January to April, reflecting subdued consumer interest during the coronavirus pandemic.
Today
Expert RA affirmed credit rating of AGD DIAMONDS at ruBB +
The Expert RA rating agency extended the “under supervision” status for the credit rating of AGD DIAMONDS. The company rating remains at ruBB + with a stable outlook.
22 may 2020
BlueRock mulls diamond investment fund
BlueRock Diamond is considering a diamond investment fund to buy its rough stones during this period of market uncertainty, according to Mining Capital's Alastair Ford.
22 may 2020
Endiama comes to the rescue of alluvial diamond miners
Angolan state-owned diamond company, Endiama has acquired earth moving equipment worth $10 million to reduce operating costs of companies involved in alluvial diamond mining.
22 may 2020
ALROSA to hold online sales of large diamonds despite the coronavirus pandemic
The Russian company ALROSA has announced an online tender for its long-term customers, which runs from May 15 to May 29, 2020
22 may 2020