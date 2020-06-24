Ernie Blom Wins First Round of WFDB Court Fight

(idexonline.com) - Ernie Blom has won the first stage of a legal battle against the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), from which he stepped down as president last month. A court has threatened the WFDB with a $27m fine if it complies with a request to suspend him as a bourse member. Mr Blom challenged the right of the WFDB to have him banned from one of its member bourses, the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE). A commercial court in Antwerp has now made an interim ruling that prohibits the WFDB from having him suspended or excluded from the DDE, pending a further hearing.
