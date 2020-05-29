Lightbox Delays New Production Plant to 1Q 2021

Image credit: Lightbox
(diamonds.net) - Lightbox, De Beers’s lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, has delayed commissioning its new facility in Portland, Oregon, by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The building itself and plant infrastructure [are] already complete, and we are now in a phase of installing and commissioning the deposition equipment,” Lightbox CEO Steve Coe said in an email to Rapaport News. “To ensure a safe working environment, we have had to slow down this commissioning process as we work in accordance with state and local guidelines…and believe these new working practices will delay the full ramp-up of the plant by no more than a few months.”
News
ALROSA to launch an advertising diamond campaign featuring the symbols of Russia
Russian diamond mining company ALROSA intends to launch a world-class campaign to promote diamond jewellery.
Yesterday
ALROSA allows deferrals during its third diamond tender
ALROSA will allow its customers to refrain from buying rough diamonds during its third trading session in a row, deferring June contract volumes to subsequent periods of the year due to difficult market conditions.
Yesterday
DelGatto launches first-ever ‘Online Finance Platform’ on IDEX Online
The DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF) launched the diamond industry's first ever online finance platform, on IDEX Online on 26 May 2020.
Yesterday
Lucapa advances Lulo kimberlite exploration project
Lucapa Diamond is making progress on its kimberlite exploration programme in Angola, which seeks to identify the hard-rock sources of exceptional alluvial diamonds mined along the Cacuilo River at Lulo.
Yesterday
WFDB launches digital campaign to promote Get Diamonds to retailers
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) is launching an international digital marketing campaign to introduce Get Diamonds to jewelry retailers.
Yesterday