Lightbox Delays New Production Plant to 1Q 2021

29 may 2020



Image credit: Lightbox



(diamonds.net) - Lightbox, De Beers’s lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, has delayed commissioning its new facility in Portland, Oregon, by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The building itself and plant infrastructure [are] already complete, and we are now in a phase of installing and commissioning the deposition equipment,” Lightbox CEO Steve Coe said in an email to Rapaport News. “To ensure a safe working environment, we have had to slow down this commissioning process as we work in accordance with state and local guidelines…and believe these new working practices will delay the full ramp-up of the plant by no more than a few months.”