Polished Diamond Prices Edge Down in April

ALROSA to launch an advertising diamond campaign featuring the symbols of Russia Russian diamond mining company ALROSA intends to launch a world-class campaign to promote diamond jewellery.

ALROSA allows deferrals during its third diamond tender ALROSA will allow its customers to refrain from buying rough diamonds during its third trading session in a row, deferring June contract volumes to subsequent periods of the year due to difficult market conditions.

DelGatto launches first-ever ‘Online Finance Platform’ on IDEX Online The DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF) launched the diamond industry's first ever online finance platform, on IDEX Online on 26 May 2020.

Lucapa advances Lulo kimberlite exploration project Lucapa Diamond is making progress on its kimberlite exploration programme in Angola, which seeks to identify the hard-rock sources of exceptional alluvial diamonds mined along the Cacuilo River at Lulo.