News
ALROSA to launch an advertising diamond campaign featuring the symbols of Russia
Russian diamond mining company ALROSA intends to launch a world-class campaign to promote diamond jewellery.
Yesterday
ALROSA allows deferrals during its third diamond tender
ALROSA will allow its customers to refrain from buying rough diamonds during its third trading session in a row, deferring June contract volumes to subsequent periods of the year due to difficult market conditions.
Yesterday
DelGatto launches first-ever ‘Online Finance Platform’ on IDEX Online
The DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF) launched the diamond industry's first ever online finance platform, on IDEX Online on 26 May 2020.
Yesterday
Lucapa advances Lulo kimberlite exploration project
Lucapa Diamond is making progress on its kimberlite exploration programme in Angola, which seeks to identify the hard-rock sources of exceptional alluvial diamonds mined along the Cacuilo River at Lulo.
Yesterday
WFDB launches digital campaign to promote Get Diamonds to retailers
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) is launching an international digital marketing campaign to introduce Get Diamonds to jewelry retailers.
Yesterday
Polished Diamond Prices Edge Down in April
Image credit: GeorgeB2 (Pixabay)
(edahngolan.com) - Conventional wisdom holds that trading in the diamond industry should have come to a complete stop in April. This is largely true, but there are some exceptions. Polished diamond trading has continued, though at a much reduced level. Prices naturally declined, down a low single digit. Month over month, polished diamond prices fell an estimated 1.7% in April. This is impressively steady compared to price changes during normal times. And much better than wheat (-4.7%), coffee (-11.9%), or oil (-7.2%). The worst of COVID-19 seems to be behind us. Stores around the world are starting to re-open, led by China and Hong Kong. Cautiously, consumers will return as well. Although unemployment is sky high, weddings will be held and bridal jewelry will be purchased.