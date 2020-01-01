Rough Market Faces Its Toughest Year Yet

Image credit: Lucapa
(diamonds.net) - As the diamond market considers its options during the industry-wide lockdown, manufacturers in India are planning a freeze on rough imports. The move has precedent. Back in 2008, as financial markets collapsed, India imposed a one-month moratorium on rough buying. Ultimately, it helped the local trade realign inventory and gain market share while other manufacturing and trading centers tried to continue with business as usual. In a letter signed by various Indian trade bodies, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has called on all members to curtail rough imports for at least 30 days beginning on May 15. That would send a message to the banks that the industry was being careful not to raise its debt levels, and would also ease the financial strain placed on companies. All of this would lead to a “faster restoration of normalcy,” the letter read. With no rough coming in, manufacturers can focus on depleting existing inflated polished inventory, particularly since demand from China and Hong Kong is slowly starting to resurface. In the meantime, they are hoping to resume some polishing activity; manufacturers have a sufficient buildup of rough that they bought from December through March to fuel their factories.
News
Sales of ALROSA's diamond products in April fell to $15.6 million
ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, reported that total sales of rough and polished diamonds in April 2020 amounted to $15.6 million, compared with $147.8 million in March.
Yesterday
Gokhran may buy ALROSA diamonds worth $1.7 billion
The Republic of Yakutia, which is one of the largest shareholders of ALROSA, has proposed to sell rough diamonds worth $ 1.7 billion mined by ALROSA to Gokhran.
Yesterday
Cheer among jewellery exporters, as Govt. of Maharashtra allows limited diamond and jewellery operations during the lockdown
Thousands of gems and jewellery exporters in Mumbai took a breath of relief, as the government of Maharashtra in a landmark decision on May 11, allowed designated export units of diamond and jewellery to begin their operations in Mumbai.
Yesterday
Senco Gold and Diamonds reopens stores in 4 Indian States
The Indian jewellery sector has gradually started operations across the country in a phased manner following clearance by the Government authorities.
Yesterday
BlueRock resumes SA operations
BlueRock Diamonds has recommenced both mining and processing operations at its Kareevlei mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa following a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Yesterday