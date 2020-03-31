News
ALROSA intends to further reduce production guidance in 2021-22 compared to the current year
ALROSA is considering the possibility of reducing production in 2021-22 to 26 million carats on an annual basis from the already revised 32 million carats this year due to the crisis in the diamond market.
Yesterday
Angola to cut diamond production by 2Mcts in 2020
Angola, which was this year expected to produce 10 million carats is set to reduce its diamond output target by 2 million carats due to limitations imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yesterday
Chinese diamond miner accused of breaching Zim lockdown rules
Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) has accused Chinese diamond miner, Anjin Investments and several other mining companies of violating Zimbabwe’s lockdown regulations.
Yesterday
Thai Jewellers seeks financial support from the government
The jewellery industry of Thailand has urged the government to provide financial support of at least 50 bln baht to the gems and jewellery industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, to enable producers to stay in business and retain...
Yesterday
Richemont announced it audited results for the year ended 31 March 2020
Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2020.
Yesterday
Gemfields’ bold re-invention put on hold as subsistence replaces indulgence
Image credit: Gemfields
(miningmx.com) – It’s not often retail investors speak out at the presentations of companies in which they’re shareholders. But that’s what happened earlier this month to Gemfields, the Johannesburg- and London-listed coloured gemstone mining and marketing firm. “You look after us and we’ll look after the share price,” an investor instructed management during question time after having absorbed the disappointing news that Gemfields’ 2019 financial year would not conclude with a dividend. Gemfields is very far from paying another dividend. In fact, the watchword for the firm’s 2020 financial year is ‘survival’ going by the comments of Sean Gilbertson, its CEO.