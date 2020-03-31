Gemfields’ bold re-invention put on hold as subsistence replaces indulgence

ALROSA intends to further reduce production guidance in 2021-22 compared to the current year ALROSA is considering the possibility of reducing production in 2021-22 to 26 million carats on an annual basis from the already revised 32 million carats this year due to the crisis in the diamond market.

Angola to cut diamond production by 2Mcts in 2020 Angola, which was this year expected to produce 10 million carats is set to reduce its diamond output target by 2 million carats due to limitations imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese diamond miner accused of breaching Zim lockdown rules Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) has accused Chinese diamond miner, Anjin Investments and several other mining companies of violating Zimbabwe’s lockdown regulations.

Thai Jewellers seeks financial support from the government The jewellery industry of Thailand has urged the government to provide financial support of at least 50 bln baht to the gems and jewellery industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, to enable producers to stay in business and retain...