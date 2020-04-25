Revealed: What trends has notonthehighstreet noticed during the pandemic?

Today

(professionaljeweller.com) -



Image credit: amazon.com



(professionaljeweller.com) - Leading online marketplace, notonthehighstreet, has highlighted trends it has noticed during the pandemic as it calls on the nation to support small businesses. With more than 60% of its sellers already working from home, notonthehighstreet has proven agile in the changing situation brought by the coronavirus, with new products and curated edits being quickly introduced that talk directly to its customers’ new reality. Latest insight from notonthehighstreet has found that the UK may be self-isolating but it is definitely not self-focusing. The small business marketplace has seen a strong trend towards people wanting to show kindness to each other and connect by sending a thoughtful gift that shows how much they know and miss people they might not be able to see in person for some time.