Angola grants two diamond mining rights after first public tender
The Angolan government has awarded two mining rights to local and foreign companies to prospect and exploit diamonds in the country, according to news reports. It also awarded permits for two phosphate concessions.
Yesterday
National Bank of Fujairah continues to credit diamond transactions
The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has denied rumors that it has suspended lending to diamond operations for rough diamond buyers.
Yesterday
The Strategy Committee of ALROSA Supervisory Board recommends downward revision of 2020 production guidance
The Strategic Planning Committee of ALROSA’s Supervisory Board reviewed options to cut spending and optimise production as proposed by the management and recommended that the management be guided by proposals envisaging lower output.
Yesterday
IDE opens trading floor after two months
The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) returned to normal activity on Sunday with the opening of its trading floor, which had been closed during the last two month of lockdown.
Yesterday
De Beers gets licence to close Snap Lake mine
De Beers received permission from a Northwest Territories regulatory board to close its Snap Lake diamond mine.
Yesterday
De Beers Inactivity Spells Local Gloom
The Jwaneng Diamond Mine Image credit: De Beers Group
(thevoicebw.com) - In response to the impact of Covid-19, De Beers has drastically reduced its production guidance for the year. Initially, De Beers had set a target of mining between 32-34 million carats for 2020. The figure has since been scaled down to between 25-27 million carats due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, which has led to a temporary shut down of virtually all industries. Meanwhile, the latest developments regarding the diamond industry are expected to hit government coffers hard. For decades, Diamonds have been Botswana’s biggest revenue earner, accounting for a large portion of the country’s exports in terms of value. With no diamonds currently being sold due to the pandemic, Botswana stands to lose a massive amount of money. When addressing the media recently, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Thapelo Matsheka predicted the country could lose well over P16 billion in revenue from diamonds.