De Beers Inactivity Spells Local Gloom

Angola grants two diamond mining rights after first public tender The Angolan government has awarded two mining rights to local and foreign companies to prospect and exploit diamonds in the country, according to news reports. It also awarded permits for two phosphate concessions.

National Bank of Fujairah continues to credit diamond transactions The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has denied rumors that it has suspended lending to diamond operations for rough diamond buyers.

The Strategy Committee of ALROSA Supervisory Board recommends downward revision of 2020 production guidance The Strategic Planning Committee of ALROSA’s Supervisory Board reviewed options to cut spending and optimise production as proposed by the management and recommended that the management be guided by proposals envisaging lower output.

IDE opens trading floor after two months The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) returned to normal activity on Sunday with the opening of its trading floor, which had been closed during the last two month of lockdown.