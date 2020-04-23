Diamonds Need Some New Best Friends

Image credit: RJA1988 (Pixabay)
(bloomberg.com) - It’s looking decidedly somber out there for the world’s favorite sparkly stone. Diamonds were ailing even before the coronavirus came along. Now, weeks into lockdowns in the U.S. and elsewhere, all but the largest diggers, polishers and retailers are struggling for cash. Unable to sell its stones, Dominion Diamond Mines, the miner that sold luxury brand Harry Winston to Swatch Group AG in 2013, filed for insolvency protection in late April. Anglo American Plc’s De Beers cut 2020 production guidance by a fifth in the same period, in line with demand. To secure their future, diamond giants may need a rebranding akin to the storytelling feat pulled off by Harry Oppenheimer, the late De Beers chairman who cultivated the engagement ring to overcome a slump after the Great Depression. In so doing, he forged a tradition that fueled sales for decades. Today, a refreshed myth-making effort could target the post-pandemic concerns of millennial consumers: marketing the diamond as a store of value in volatile times comparable to art, which is also authentic, traceable and sustainable.
News
Catoca cuts production as diamond sales drop in response to Covid-19 pandemic
Angola’s largest diamond mining company, Sociedade Mineira da Catoca, has partially suspended its prospecting activities and reduced its production and treatment capacity in response to a drop in sales caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday
Botswana ends 48-day lockdown as borders remain closed to foreign diamond buyers
Botswana ended a 48-day lockdown at midnight on Wednesday, a move that will see all businesses reopen, but under strict conditions.
Yesterday
Israeli diamond sector shuts down amid COVID-19 crisis
The once vibrant diamond exchange floor in Tel Aviv remains shut and the diamond district, one of the world’s main trade and polishing centres, is still deserted.
Yesterday
India’s polished diamond exports dip 49% in March
During March 2020, cut and polished diamond exports from India totalled $ 960.49 mln as against $ 1,858.33 mln in March 2019, registering a decline of 49%.
Yesterday
Civil society warns: pandemic disastrous for artisanal mining
In a joint letter, 73 organisations are calling on governments and mining industry actors to increase efforts towards the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) operations across the globe.
Yesterday