How automation can transform mining

Today



Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)



(raconteur.net) - Mining is a traditionally analogue business. After all, the industry’s symbol worldwide is a hammer and pick. Yet, despite the sector’s antiquated reputation, some major mining companies are taking a progressive stance and proving digitisation and automation can achieve much better operational outcomes. Known as Mine 4.0, the industry is seeing digital transformation creep into everything from trucks, drills and trains to back-office processes, such as procurement and supply chain logistics.