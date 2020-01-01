News

India’s polished diamond export falls 22% in 2019-20

India’s polished diamond exports has recorded a 22% decline in in 2019- 20, according to a Times of India report on Monday.

GIT discusses with Thai Bankers’ Association for financial support to industry

The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), a Public Organization recently held discussions with representatives from the Thai Bankers' Association and the gems and jewellery industry to request cooperation from banks on soft loans to...

De Beers appoints Morrison to help with U.S. natural diamonds outreach

De Beers’ Sally Morrison has joined the group’s consumer and brands division as director of public relations – natural diamonds.

Botswana ships polished diamonds as it eases lockdown

The mining industry in Botswana is starting to get back to normal operating conditions following a lockdown to control the spreading of coronavirus.

Gujarat diamantaires urge the state government to allow operations of manufacturing units

Diamantaires from the city have urged the state government to allow diamond and jewellery units to commence operations to meet export obligations, a step already taken by Maharashtra.

How automation can transform mining

Expert reports

expert_200520_rpa.png
Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)

(raconteur.net) - Mining is a traditionally analogue business. After all, the industry’s symbol worldwide is a hammer and pick. Yet, despite the sector’s antiquated reputation, some major mining companies are taking a progressive stance and proving digitisation and automation can achieve much better operational outcomes. Known as Mine 4.0, the industry is seeing digital transformation creep into everything from trucks, drills and trains to back-office processes, such as procurement and supply chain logistics.

